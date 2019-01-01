New York Mets
Mets bullpen bends but doesn’t break in nerve-wracking ninth inning
by: Vasilis Drimalitis
The Mets almost blew another game in the ninth, but they didn’t this time around.
Not listening right now, but if @EvanRobertsWFAN was commenting on the atmosphere, the place was surprisingly pretty empty and quiet last night (outside our section). Almost felt like we were losing for most the game. Hopefully a nice crowd shows up tonight for the guys. #LFGM@EvanRobertsWFAN Did you not notice @The7Line in the Apple Reserve last night??Super Fan
Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
Mets bullpen requires creative usage with limited options https://t.co/hwe6ifZ2ia @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
How @Mets red shirt security sees themselves in their "tactical" Vests..Blogger / Podcaster
Once again last night, Mickey Callaway had Brad Brach face a LHB. He hit a home run. Lefties are now hitting .418/.519/.672 with a 1.190 OPS against Brach this season. Maybe the Mets should pay attention to things like this instead of catcher wins.Blogger / Podcaster
