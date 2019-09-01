New York Mets

Mets Merized
46392650_thumbnail

Justin Wilson Supplants Edwin Diaz, Earns Four Out Save

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

The Mets had a less than ideal scenario develop on Tuesday night in the eighth inning as Eduardo Escobar hit a solo home run off Brad Brach to put the Arizona Diamondbacks within a run of tying th

Tweets