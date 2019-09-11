New York Mets
'They will find you': 3 NY Mets reflect on experiences with college recruiting process
by: Justin Toscano, MLB writer — North Jersey 5m
Mets' Sam Haggerty, Paul Sewald and Joe Panik talk about their experiences with the college recruiting process.
the #mets have hit 206 home runs this season, which is third in team history. the record was set in 2017, with 224 home runs.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TMKSESPN: Coming up today starting at 2:55PM with @RealMichaelKay, @DonLagreca & @Rosenbergradio: Are the #Mets reviving their playoff hopes? Plus, the #Yankees blow a late lead & we look ahead to Week 2 in the #NFL. -4:00PM: @wingoz Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM! https://t.co/tbQdXHdZxCTV / Radio Network
The time is coming to resolve this conflict between Noah Syndergaard and the Mets (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/Dy9ZJfmeHaTV / Radio Network
Pete Alonso has 24 home runs at home this season, tying Darryl Strawberry (1990) for the most in a single season at home in #Mets history.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @CramerNY: @FlavaFraz21 I hope you guys wear the 1st responder hats tonight. It’s a joke MLB put a stop to that.Player
Pete Alonso leads #MLB with 47 home runs. Per @EliasSports… No rookie in the modern era has finished a season leading MLB outright in home runs. Only 2 rookies since 1900 tied for the most HR in a season: Tim Jordan (1906, 12 HR), and Mark McGwire (1987, 49 HR). #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
