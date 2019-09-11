New York Mets

Mets will wear the caps but they won’t #WEARTHECAPS

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Nice…but could be nicer.  Wear them in game fellas. NEVER FORGET: The Mets will wear first responders hats during batting practice and first responders will be on the foul line with both teams for tonight’s National Anthem… Prior to the game there...

