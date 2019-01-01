New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
Mets: Citi Field Echoes – Where Are Those Die Hard Fans?

by: stevecontursi

Deservedly so, the Mets have a reputation for the most loyal fans in baseball. But with the team still in the race, Citi Field echoes. Where are those fans now...

