Mets Rumors: Ex-Manager Terry Collins Returning as Front Office Senior Adviser
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 6m
Former New York Mets manager Terry Collins is set to return to the organization as a senior adviser for player personnel, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post ...
