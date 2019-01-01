New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Mets name Terry Collins senior advisor for player personnel
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 53s
After retiring from his role as New York Mets skipper following the 2017 season and becoming special assistant to the general manager, Terry Collins is reportedly being reassigned to a new gig as senior advisor for player personnel, according to...
Tweets
-
Terry Collins is returning to the Mets as a senior advisor for player personnel https://t.co/p3KDB0CsTQTV / Radio Network
-
T.J. Jones is back in the fold. #GiantsPride https://t.co/On9naKwtifBlogger / Podcaster
-
To all Mets players that follow this account. If you’re seeing this, and you decide to take the field at 7:10 wearing a first responder cap, we’ll GLADLY chip in to pay off any sort of fine that may come your way. 🇺🇸Super Fan
-
RT @Mets: Stand. Together. #September11 🇺🇸 #NeverForget 🇺🇸 #Remember911Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JoceyTor: Will tweet anything related to this until I’m blue in the face https://t.co/Wo2aQFfGxzBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Champs are Here!!! #AmazinStartsHereMinors
- More Mets Tweets