New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
43496457_thumbnail

Mickey Callaway not caving to Noah Syndergaard’s catcher wishes

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 4m

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway has no plans to split up the Noah Syndergaard-Wilson Ramos battery despite the pitcher's concerns. Syndergaard is scheduled to start again Friday, and on Wednesday, Callaway said it's likely that Ramos will be...

Tweets