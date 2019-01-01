New York Mets

Mets continue playoff push vs. D-backs with Steven Matz on mound, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY

The Mets (74-70, 3.0 GB in Wild Card race) continue their four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks (75-70, 2.5 GB in Wild Card race) on Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

