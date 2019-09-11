New York Mets
Wilson Ramos to likely catch Noah Syndergaard in NY Mets' game Friday
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 4m
The Mets' Wilson Ramos is likely to catch Noah Syndergaard on Friday, plus more from a Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field.
Tweets
Small sample size of course, but here's how Brandon Nimmo has fared against LHP this year: 12-for-31 (.387), 3 doubles, 3 homers, 8 RBI #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
What was the first line of that Dexy's Midnight Runners Song? "Poor old Robbie Raaaaaay."Beat Writer / Columnist
Jed Lowrie is back, Mets are back, life is good againSuper Fan
The Mets are better than the Diamondbacks, probably about scratch with the Phillies, and the Brewers just lost Yelich. The Cubs and Nationals remain the problem. But we may have a fun final two weeks.Blogger / Podcaster
Steven Matz getting an at-bat here in the 1st inning is a beautiful thing #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The #Mets are 14-21 when a left-handed pitcher starts against them this season. Tonight is the first of four straight game during which a lefty will start against them. So far, so good tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
