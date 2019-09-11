New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ed Kranepool, Art Shamsky and Ron Swoboda to make appearance during month of Miracle Mets milestones | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated September 11, 2019 6:25 PM — Newsday 8m
The Mets held their official 1969 World Series championship team celebration at Citi Field in June. But the party isn’t quite over yet, not with important dates in that year’s miracle run popping u
Tweets
-
Small sample size of course, but here's how Brandon Nimmo has fared against LHP this year: 12-for-31 (.387), 3 doubles, 3 homers, 8 RBI #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
What was the first line of that Dexy's Midnight Runners Song? "Poor old Robbie Raaaaaay."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jed Lowrie is back, Mets are back, life is good againSuper Fan
-
The Mets are better than the Diamondbacks, probably about scratch with the Phillies, and the Brewers just lost Yelich. The Cubs and Nationals remain the problem. But we may have a fun final two weeks.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Steven Matz getting an at-bat here in the 1st inning is a beautiful thing #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets are 14-21 when a left-handed pitcher starts against them this season. Tonight is the first of four straight game during which a lefty will start against them. So far, so good tonight.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets