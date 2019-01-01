New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
46402006_thumbnail

Mets still doing their part to honor fallen hero

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 5m

Given the circumstances, Mike Piazza’s go-ahead home run in the first game in New York City after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks remains, to this day, one of the most impactful hits in franchise history. Lesser known is what Piazza did hours...

Tweets