WATCH: Bobby Valentine and Todd Zeile recount their experiences of the September 11th tragedy

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Bobby Valentine and Todd Zeile were both part of the Mets in 2001, when the team returned to Shea Stadium for the first game played in New York following the terrorist attacks of September 11th.

