Ramos likely to catch Syndergaard despite drama
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4m
Mets manager Mickey Callaway says it is "likely" that Noah Syndergaard will pitch to catcher Wilson Ramos on Friday in his first start since Syndergaard's misgivings over Ramos' defense became public.
McNeil. Again. 9-0 Mets in 6th. #BoomBoomTV / Radio Network
Pete Alonso orchestrated the Mets' wearing of commemorative 9/11-themed cleats tonight. He planned it for weeks, ordered & paid for everybody's shoes and enlisted other clubhouse leaders (including Jacob deGrom) to get everyone on board.
Scary. Exciting. Anxious. Emotional.
Matz's ERA is down to 3.84. Six shutout innings for Steven Matz, a 1.94 ERA in his last seven starts
