New York Mets

The Mets Police
46406026_thumbnail

Gil Must Go: Mets open up two game lead over the Cubs!!!!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Geez do the Mets even need a bullpen?  Not against the 44-100 Montreal Expos (I hate that nickname, how the hell did you not beat Kansas City to “ROYALS”?). Gary G continues his fine form….CG! Meanwhile the Cubs lost again???? To the Phillies?   How...

Tweets