Mets’ Pete Alonso Got Teammates Custom Commemorative 9/11 Cleats
by: Michael McMahon — NESN 13s
Mets rookie sensation Pete Alonso has become an absolute superstar in New York this season, and his latest gesture will only further cement his status. Alonso had custom cleats ordered for his enti…
Pete didn't believe Jeff McNeil's homer went 444 feet 🤣
Well, that's not good https://t.co/kOQCpbmQmH
Extraordinary job by @Pete_Alonso20 for outfitting his #Mets teammates in custom shoes to commemorate 9/11. He was the latest to run head-long into MLB's obstinate policy vs NYPD/FDNY/PA caps on 9/11. It's been a sore subject for years (this from 2014): https://t.co/9n0owdZdba
Wild Card tiebreaker scenarios for the #Mets, assuming only a single tie: NY would play the #Brewers in Milwaukee. NY would play the #Cubs in Chicago. NY would play the #Phillies in Philadelphia. NY would play the #Nationals at home. NY would play the #DBacks at home.
"He's a fantastic young man...he's gonna be really good for a long time" - Todd Frazier on Pete Alonso
Spoken by ten-year veteran ... I mean, ROOKIE, Pete Alonso! Pete continues to prove himself to be a tremendous ambassador for the game. #Mets #LGM
Pete Alonso says he wants to be known as more than just a good baseball player, but a good person as well: "You don't have to be a baseball fan, I hope the general population appreciates this" https://t.co/eFbMa6ENXQ
