New York Mets

Mets 360
46406703_thumbnail

Gut Reaction: Mets 9, Diamondbacks 0 (9/11/19)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 7m

After driving in all three runs in Tuesday’s win, Todd Frazier belted two home runs Wednesday to lead the Mets to a 9-0 win over the Diamondbacks Wednesday night. The Mets’ victory gave them the se…

Tweets