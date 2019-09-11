New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Hold Emotional Tribute On 9/11, 18 Years After Historic Night At Shea Stadium
by: Mets – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 2m
Filing onto Citi Field, standing uniform next to uniform, hundreds of New York City's first responders join the New York Mets around the diamond before Wednesday’s game.
Tweets
-
RT @Metsochist4Life: One of my all time favorite photographs I’ve taken oBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets visit FDNY Engine 289, Ladder 138, Station 49 and Station 46 https://t.co/0ml4q4IzQnBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Pete Alonso orchestrated the Mets’ wearing of commemorative 9/11-themed cleats tonight. He planned it for weeks, ordered & paid for everybody’s shoes and enlisted other clubhouse leaders (including Jacob deGrom) to get everyone on board. https://t.co/fiJbYCU8mqBlogger / Podcaster
-
For one game the Brewers picked up the slack without Christian Yelich https://t.co/BAYX2J4NTDBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets wear 9/11 cleats vs. D-Backs after MLB rejects Pete Alonso's hat proposal. https://t.co/EkI8eLcuvhNewspaper / Magazine
-
#Mets wear special cleats in honor of 9/11 first responders https://t.co/BlpfIcpQxaBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets