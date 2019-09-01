New York Mets
Thank You Pete Alonso
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3m
Tonight’s game was about the Mets and the Diamondbacks facing off against one another in a fight to claim the second Wild Card. However, the day was much more than that. We were reminded abou…
-
RT @Metsochist4Life: One of my all time favorite photographs I've taken o
-
Mets visit FDNY Engine 289, Ladder 138, Station 49 and Station 46 https://t.co/0ml4q4IzQn
-
RT @timbhealey: Pete Alonso orchestrated the Mets' wearing of commemorative 9/11-themed cleats tonight. He planned it for weeks, ordered & paid for everybody's shoes and enlisted other clubhouse leaders (including Jacob deGrom) to get everyone on board. https://t.co/fiJbYCU8mq
-
For one game the Brewers picked up the slack without Christian Yelich https://t.co/BAYX2J4NTD
-
Mets wear 9/11 cleats vs. D-Backs after MLB rejects Pete Alonso's hat proposal. https://t.co/EkI8eLcuvh
-
#Mets wear special cleats in honor of 9/11 first responders https://t.co/BlpfIcpQxa
