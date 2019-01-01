New York Mets

The Score
46407712_thumbnail

Mets wear 9/11 cleats vs. D-Backs after MLB rejects Alonso's hat proposal

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 2m

Pete Alonso found a way to commemorate 9/11 without the approval of Major League Baseball.The New York Mets first baseman had wanted his teammates to wear hats honoring the city's first responders during Wednesday's game against the Arizona...

Tweets