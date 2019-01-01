New York Mets
Mets wear 9/11 cleats vs. D-Backs after MLB rejects Alonso's hat proposal
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 2m
Pete Alonso found a way to commemorate 9/11 without the approval of Major League Baseball.The New York Mets first baseman had wanted his teammates to wear hats honoring the city's first responders during Wednesday's game against the Arizona...
One of my all time favorite photographs I've taken
Mets visit FDNY Engine 289, Ladder 138, Station 49 and Station 46
Pete Alonso orchestrated the Mets' wearing of commemorative 9/11-themed cleats tonight. He planned it for weeks, ordered & paid for everybody's shoes and enlisted other clubhouse leaders (including Jacob deGrom) to get everyone on board.
For one game the Brewers picked up the slack without Christian Yelich
Mets wear 9/11 cleats vs. D-Backs after MLB rejects Pete Alonso's hat proposal.
#Mets wear special cleats in honor of 9/11 first responders
