Alonso surprises Mets with heartfelt 9/11 tribute
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 7m
On Pete Alonso’s right cleat was an image of first responders raising an American flag amidst the rubble at Ground Zero. Around it were the red and white stripes of the flag, plus the names of New York City service agencies on site on Sept. 11, 2001
