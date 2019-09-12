New York Mets
Mets’ Pete Alonso wanted to get First Responder Caps and MLB said no!!!!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Yo Pete, this is awesome!!! Come on baseball, let’s figure this out. Play the video and listen to Pete tell the story! This is probably the News Of The Year… Pete Alonso says that he wanted to do custom hats, but he wasn’t allowed to do so, and...
