New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Let’s Wear Two: Braun Dons Yelich’s Jersey Under His Own
by: Paul Lukas — Uni Watch 23s
For all photos, click to enlarge As you’ve probably heard by now, Brewers outfielder and reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich fractured his kneecap on Tuesday and is out for the rest of the…
Tweets
-
🔸 6 IP 🔸 7 K 🔸 0 R 🔸 W Steven Matz was workin' last night. (via @Mets)TV / Radio Network
-
Expecting lots of Mets talk for regular spot st 10:30. They are not done! Despite what we said before @WFAN660Beat Writer / Columnist
-
These are about as relevant as blank on a bull as the old saying goes. Watch the games and know that no one knows the true odds until the math says you are outPlayoff odds: AL Rays (87-60): 71.7 Indians (86-61): 53.6 A's (86-60): 75.5 NL Cards (81-64): 90.9 Nats (80-64): 97 Cubs (77-68): 49.9 Brewers (77-68): 33.4 Mets (75-70): 19.9 Phillies (75-70): 3.6 D-backs (75-71): 5.3Blogger / Podcaster
-
Catching up on everything you missed in Mets Land last night, including Jeff McNeil's monster home runs and Pete Alonso's cleat order https://t.co/0SaEsQ6dXVTV / Radio Network
-
Severino's fastball was hovering around 97 MPH https://t.co/qUoAi92KSDBlogger / Podcaster
-
This was a fun project Hitters have a .204 BABIP vs Justin Verlander That's RIDICULOUS ... among the best in modern era How does one get a BABIP that low? This is a case where shifts have paid off ... among other things. I dug into his batted balls https://t.co/niurOoQY0DBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets