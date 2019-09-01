New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso Buys Teammates Patriotic Cleats in Honor of 9/11
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 6m
It has been a point of argument over the years as to why baseball players are not allowed to wear first responders hats during the games played on September 11th. Fans do not understand it (myself
Tweets
-
🔸 6 IP 🔸 7 K 🔸 0 R 🔸 W Steven Matz was workin' last night. (via @Mets)TV / Radio Network
-
Expecting lots of Mets talk for regular spot st 10:30. They are not done! Despite what we said before @WFAN660Beat Writer / Columnist
-
These are about as relevant as blank on a bull as the old saying goes. Watch the games and know that no one knows the true odds until the math says you are outPlayoff odds: AL Rays (87-60): 71.7 Indians (86-61): 53.6 A's (86-60): 75.5 NL Cards (81-64): 90.9 Nats (80-64): 97 Cubs (77-68): 49.9 Brewers (77-68): 33.4 Mets (75-70): 19.9 Phillies (75-70): 3.6 D-backs (75-71): 5.3Blogger / Podcaster
-
Catching up on everything you missed in Mets Land last night, including Jeff McNeil's monster home runs and Pete Alonso's cleat order https://t.co/0SaEsQ6dXVTV / Radio Network
-
Severino's fastball was hovering around 97 MPH https://t.co/qUoAi92KSDBlogger / Podcaster
-
This was a fun project Hitters have a .204 BABIP vs Justin Verlander That's RIDICULOUS ... among the best in modern era How does one get a BABIP that low? This is a case where shifts have paid off ... among other things. I dug into his batted balls https://t.co/niurOoQY0DBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets