New York Mets

Metsblog
46405336_thumbnail

MLB will not fine/discipline Pete Alonso or Mets for wearing custom cleats commemorating 9/11

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Alonso decided to have the custom cleats made after being rebuffed by MLB on his initial plan for the Mets to wear custom first responder hats during the game.

Tweets