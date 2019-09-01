New York Mets
Marcus Stroman Aims to Give Mets Sweep of D-Backs, 1:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 45s
Thursday, September 12, 2019 • 1:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, NYLHP Alex Young (7-3, 3.38) vs. RHP Marcus Stroman (7-13, 3.42)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1050 AMThe Mets go for a pivot
Today’s #Mets Lineup: #LGM Rosario SS Alonso 1B Canó 2B J.D. Davis LF Conforto RF Frazier 3B Lagares CF Nido C Stroman SP (7-13, 3.42 ERA)Blogger / Podcaster
Major League Baseball reportedly won't punish Pete Alonso or the #Mets for Wednesday night's custom cleat tribute to the victims and first responders of 9/11. https://t.co/tO6qGTbZxSTV / Radio Network
Robert Gsellman continues throwing on flat ground, hoping he can ramp up his rehab from a torn lat: “I’m missing all the fun,” he said.Beat Writer / Columnist
“Ight, imma head out.” - These baseballs. #MustC https://t.co/SoRR2kSgP4Official Team Account
Surely @mlb @mets @NewEraCap & all the various first responder orgs can come together on this as they already work together on licensed caps that were worn in pre-game. This seems like a simple waiver. We have 364 days. We can do this! #WearTheCaps Who is AGAINST this? nobody@metspolice Imagine the public nightmare that would be. Let's wear the caps next. Here's a year notice for next year.Blogger / Podcaster
