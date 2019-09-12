New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Pete Alonso explains why he didn't seek MLB approval for the custom 9/11 cleats he bought all his teammates - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson @r_j_anderson Sep 12, 2019 at 10:48 am ET • 1 min read — CBS Sports 7m
Alonso and the Mets paid tribute to 9/11 victims and first responders without seeking MLB's approval
Tweets
-
.@RobinsonCano is on 🔥🔥🔥. In his last 11 games: .486 AVG 12 runs 5 doubles 3 homers 7 RBI 3 walks .512 OBP .865 SLG 1.377 OPS #MetsFactsOfficial Team Account
-
The Lone Ranger https://t.co/LrQQwx8kc1Blogger / Podcaster
-
NL Wild Card contenders square off at 1pm ET on MLB Network! ⚾️ @Dbacks vs. @Mets 📺 https://t.co/tmrbR6S54ETV / Radio Network
-
Tom Seaver's 174th win June 13, 1976 Mets 4, Giants 1 (Game 2) - 8 2/3 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 3 K, 1 BB - Seaver: retired first 16 hitters, had shutout until 2 out in 9th - Pitched on 3 days rest "I wasn't strong enough for a no-hitter." All Seaver's Mets wins @ #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Dropping tomorrow at 11am ET. https://t.co/jBUxXSLA8z #SheaStadium #METS #LGMSuper Fan
-
RT @GottaBelievePod: Mets radio announcer Howie Rose absolutely eviscerates Major League Baseball for not allowing the Mets to wear First Responders hats on 9/11. He comes with the receipts, too! https://t.co/3jpiJjEt1cBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets