Mets Wild Card Watch: What's on Tap, Results, Standings, News, and Playoff odds for Sept. 12
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
The Mets have come back from the brink to put themselves firmly in Wild Card contention. Here's everything you need to know about the state of the race...
.@RobinsonCano is on 🔥🔥🔥. In his last 11 games: .486 AVG 12 runs 5 doubles 3 homers 7 RBI 3 walks .512 OBP .865 SLG 1.377 OPS #MetsFactsOfficial Team Account
The Lone Ranger https://t.co/LrQQwx8kc1Blogger / Podcaster
NL Wild Card contenders square off at 1pm ET on MLB Network! ⚾️ @Dbacks vs. @Mets 📺 https://t.co/tmrbR6S54ETV / Radio Network
Tom Seaver's 174th win June 13, 1976 Mets 4, Giants 1 (Game 2) - 8 2/3 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 3 K, 1 BB - Seaver: retired first 16 hitters, had shutout until 2 out in 9th - Pitched on 3 days rest "I wasn't strong enough for a no-hitter." All Seaver's Mets wins @ #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
Dropping tomorrow at 11am ET. https://t.co/jBUxXSLA8z #SheaStadium #METS #LGMSuper Fan
RT @GottaBelievePod: Mets radio announcer Howie Rose absolutely eviscerates Major League Baseball for not allowing the Mets to wear First Responders hats on 9/11. He comes with the receipts, too! https://t.co/3jpiJjEt1cBlogger / Podcaster
