Why Alonso is much more than a 'good player'

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 1m

Pete Alonso is the kind of rookie hitter that Tom Seaver and Dwight Gooden were once rookie pitchers for the Mets. Everybody knows by now that Alonso was no sure thing to even start the season with the Mets when Spring Training began. Now he could...

