Marcus Stroman starts as Mets go for four-game sweep of D-backs, Thursday at 1:10 p.m. on SNY

The Mets (75-70, 2.0 GB in Wild Card race) finish their four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks (75-71, 2.5 GB in Wild Card race) on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. on SNY.

