New York Mets

Newsday
46421472_thumbnail

MLB won't fine Mets for 9/11 cleats | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 12, 2019 12:55 PM Newsday 2m

The Mets’ wearing of commemorative 9/11 cleats Wednesday night — a bold, team-wide move orchestrated by rookie Pete Alonso — will not draw punishment from Major League Baseball. When the Mets decided

Tweets