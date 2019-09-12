New York Mets

WFAN
Mets’ Alonso Buys Custom 9/11 Cleats For Teammates

by: Mets – CBS New York

Pete Alonso has been full of surprises during a memorable rookie season with the Mets. For fans in his new home city, his gesture Wednesday night might be the biggest home run yet.

