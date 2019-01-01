New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
46422911_thumbnail

Dominic Smith hopes to return by end of season

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 36s

Once feared lost for the season, Mets first baseman Dominic Smith is making tangible progress toward a return. Smith ran and hit off a tee on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a stress fracture in his left foot in July. He planned to do...

Tweets