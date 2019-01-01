New York Mets
WATCH: Mets' Todd Frazier's hot streak continues with another HR
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
It's home run number 21 for No. 21. Todd Frazier's hot bat continued to shine at Citi Field on Thursday when he put the Mets on the board first with a solo homer to left field.
We need better mop up menBlogger / Podcaster
Why was Zamora pitching to Almonte like he was afraid Almonte was going to hit a nine-run homer off him?Blogger / Podcaster
Daniel Zamora threw nine-straight sliders to Abraham Almonte. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Raise the apple x10. The @Mets have hit 5 HR in back-to-back games for the 1st time in franchise history.Blogger / Podcaster
Daniel Murphy led the club with 12 in 2009. #MetsThe 2019 Mets have 113 HR at home. The 2009 Mets hit 95 HR *total*.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SteveGelbs: Best start for Marcus Stroman in a Mets uniform. He exits to a standing ovation.TV / Radio Network
