New York Mets

Deadspin
46425520_thumbnail

Should A Home Run Automatically End An Inning?

by: David Roth Deadspin 57s

I will not keep you waiting for an answer on this one. No, absolutely not and under no circumstances would it be a good idea for a homer to automatically end an inning in a big league baseball game. It seems important not to equivocate on this...

Tweets