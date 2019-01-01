New York Mets

WATCH: Mets' Juan Lagares homers twice, including first career grand slam

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 47s

Juan Lagares hit his second home run of the day in the fifth inning, for his 6th RBI of the day. Lagares blew the door wide open in the third inning with his first career grand slam...

