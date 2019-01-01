New York Mets
Mets announcer Howie Rose unloads on MLB for not allowing first responder hats
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 25s
The New York Mets wanted to wear caps on Wednesday night that paid tribute to the city's first responders on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, but they were once again told by Major League Baseball that it would not be allowed....
