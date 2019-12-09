New York Mets

Gut Reaction: Mets 11, Diamondbacks 1 (9/12/19)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 5s

Juan Lagares had a career day and the Mets established a Citi Field home run record as they pounded the Diamondbacks, 11-1, to earn a sweep of the four-game series. New York outscored Arizona, 26-4…

