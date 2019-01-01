New York Mets

Mets hit team-mark 6 HRs, rout D-Backs 11-1 for 4-game sweep

by: AP

Juan Lagares hits grand slam, 2-run shot as New York Mets set team record with 6 home runs, routing Arizona Diamondbacks 11-1 for 4-game sweep

