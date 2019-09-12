New York Mets

MUST LISTEN: Howie Rose calls out MLB for not letting the Mets wear first responder caps

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

“SOMEONE MUST ANSWER FOR THAT.” Preach Howie!  Standing O for this.   Mets radio announcer Howie Rose absolutely eviscerates Major League Baseball for not allowing the Mets to wear First Responders hats on 9/11. He comes with the receipts, too! pic.tw

