MUST LISTEN: Howie Rose calls out MLB for not letting the Mets wear first responder caps
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
“SOMEONE MUST ANSWER FOR THAT.” Preach Howie! Standing O for this. Mets radio announcer Howie Rose absolutely eviscerates Major League Baseball for not allowing the Mets to wear First Responders hats on 9/11. He comes with the receipts, too! pic.tw
