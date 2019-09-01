New York Mets

Juan Lagares Slams His Way To Career Game

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 8m

Juan Lagares had a monster day at the plate Thursday, hitting two home runs including a Grand Slam in the Mets 11-1 win over the Diamondbacks. Overall, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs and a car

