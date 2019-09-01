New York Mets

Mets Merized
Marcus-stroman

Marcus Stroman’s Best Mets Start Comes At Opportune Time

by: Gianna Arantes Mets Merized Online 7s

Marcus Stroman had his best and deepest outing in a Mets uniform in New York’s 11-1 victory over the Diamondbacks on Thursday afternoon. The 28-year-old surrendered just one earned run on four h

Tweets