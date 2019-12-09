New York Mets

nj.com
44764456_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Ex-Cubs catcher to replace manager Joe Maddon? And no, it’s not Joe Girardi - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon is on the hot seat as the regular season winds down. The Cubs are tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for the second wild card in the National League.

Tweets