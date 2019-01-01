New York Mets

Metsblog
46455837_thumbnail

Former Mets prospect Justin Dunn struggled badly in Mariners debut, failed to escape first inning

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Former Mets prospect Justin Dunn struggled badly in his first major league start for the Mariners on Thursday night, failing to get out of the first inning while throwing far more balls than strikes.

Tweets