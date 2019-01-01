New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso Ties A Square Knot To Bind The Mets Together
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 4m
Pete Alonso, in the vernacular of the 1950s, is a "square". He's Dobie Gillis and Hoss Cartright But he's also holding the Mets clubhouse together...
Tweets
-
"He was so crazy about not getting his hands wet that he would stuff s— down our pants." https://t.co/ygng9ncwDbBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SamDykstraMiLB: Flying into your podcast feeds NOW: #Mets No. 4 prospect Matthew Allan talked to me about his Draft story, his approach signing and @BKCyclones’ championship run. Download it and take it with you this weekend.Official League Account
-
RT @MandelSNY: Syndergaard/Ramos - how big a deal? Scouts blown away by McNeil's power. Funny noises. @DougWilliamsSNY @adamgfisher @MarcMalusis @NYNJHarper @ToddZeile 6pm #BNNY. Pre Game to followBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Dave Roberts also said he doesn’t see Justin Turner (ankle) starting any of the games for the #Dodgers in this series against the #Mets, expects him back in the lineup Tuesday. #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
one thing i didn't get a picture of: todd hundley's shoes. here they are, in all of their glory. one of the first things pete said to todd was "i like your shoes." @MetsMerizedpictured: the shoes https://t.co/QjMvQQqW7hBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @bheyman99: Dave Roberts on Pete Alonso not starting tonight: “That was a surprise. He’s special, man. He’s a fun player. Good joy to him, youthful enthusiasm. To see him on the bench, the plan will be to keep him on the bench all night long.” #Dodgers #Mets #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets