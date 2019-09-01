New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Start Dodgers Series Two Games Back, 7:10 PM – Alonso Gets Day Off

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 3m

Friday, September 13, 2019 • 7:10 p.m.Citi Field • Flushing, NYLHP Clayton Kershaw (13-5, 3.06) vs. RHP Noah Syndergaard (10-7, 4.06)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1050 AMThe Mets did it!

Tweets