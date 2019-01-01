New York Mets

Metsblog
46312747_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard will pitch to Wilson Ramos as Mets start series with Dodgers, Friday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

The Mets (76-70, 2.0 GB in Wild Card race) start a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers (95-53, 19.5 GA in NL West) on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Tweets