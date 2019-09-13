New York Mets

The Mets Police
$89 Pete Alonso Mets jerseys! Looks like MLB Shop is clearing out the Majestic Inventory

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

So with Nike jerseys coming, looks like MLB Shop/Fanatics/Whatever is clearing out the old stock with discount prices.  Good news for @mediagoon as he can fill up his storage bins with cheap jerseys! Buy some jerseys so I can make some nice...

