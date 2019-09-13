New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
.@Mets fans report very very long lines and annoying security at Citi Field cc@MLB
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
So I have been wondering if the Mets are aware of an elevated threat…..now I am really wondering… Lines are insane. The Bullpen Gate line stretches all the way to Roosevelt. The Rotunda lines are going up the stairs to the 7 line. pic.twitter.com/N8dm
Tweets
-
What's the thought process behind wearing a Dak Prescott jersey to the Mets/Dodgers game tonight? Like, we want to know what that thinking was when they went through their closet and decided, 'yup, this is what I'm wearing' 🤷♂️TV / Radio Network
-
Well, I came back to a worse score, 9-2 now, so there’s that 🤷🏼♂️Heading back into work. Hoping to come back to a better score! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets will be three games back in the NL wild-card race with a lossBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MattEhalt: If scores hold in both games, the Atlanta Braves will have officially eliminated the New York Mets in the NL East. Will be fourth straight year, and 12th time in 13 years that the Mets have failed to win the division. The Braves will officially have come and gotten the Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
And they give the run back plus one. Edwin Rios two-run homer off Lockett. Dodgers lead 9-2 in 8th.TV / Radio Network
-
Edwin Rios 1st career PH HR, 2-run shot, 9-2 #Dodgers over the #Mets heading for the home eighth. #MLBBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets