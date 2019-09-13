New York Mets

Mets 360
46465532_thumbnail

Gut Reaction: Dodgers 9, Mets 2 (9/13/19)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 4m

Rumors of Clayton Kershaw’s demise were greatly exaggerated, as he pitched into the seventh inning and allowed just two runs, helping the Dodgers take the opening game of the series, 9-2, Friday ni…

Tweets