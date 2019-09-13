New York Mets
Gut Reaction: Dodgers 9, Mets 2 (9/13/19)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 4m
Rumors of Clayton Kershaw’s demise were greatly exaggerated, as he pitched into the seventh inning and allowed just two runs, helping the Dodgers take the opening game of the series, 9-2, Friday ni…
Not a lot went right in the Mets loss to the Dodgers, but JD Davis did send a ball to Souvenir City! WATCH https://t.co/2fF2I7SXpdTV / Radio Network
RT @QBConvention: Heard the Hundleys had great things to say to the @Mets tonight about the QBC. We are a success because of the family friends and fans that show up to our event every year. Thank you so much!Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: In first start after turmoil over personal catcher, Noah Syndergaard gives up four runs in five innings as Mets fall to Dodgers and lose ground in Wild Card race. @DeeshaThosar; Sloppy Yankees fall to Blue Jays in 12. --https://t.co/DVIflzc7SV https://t.co/DhcuFDeCkcNewspaper / Magazine
RT @NewsdaySports: .@DPLennon: At this stage of the season, #Mets manager Mickey Callaway should let Noah Syndergaard have a personal catcher https://t.co/sA0hzyrEM5 https://t.co/XE5bvO4wMPBeat Writer / Columnist
Another dead battery https://t.co/WGtyGo0m3XBlogger / Podcaster
@KenDavidoff Don’t follow you so I can’t tell if you’re normally this much of a dick.Beat Writer / Columnist
